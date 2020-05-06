Jeep Wrangler Mojave Set To Arrive Next Year

The Gladiator Mojave will be getting a sibling soon as it was reported that a Wrangler version will be released soon.

According to Mopar Insiders, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler will be getting a Mojave makeover. The vehicle will be fitted offered with two-door and Unlimited four-door versions.

Powering the Wrangler will most likely be getting with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder while the Gladiator Mojave was fitted with a 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 engine. There were also talks about the Wrangler Mojave getting two versions of the four-cylinder engine.

In terms of design, some of the Wrangler Mojave will be getting a ladder-frame chassis, wider track, cast iron steering knuckles, larger rear track bar, and more.

As of now, it is believed that the vehicle will be arriving this year but we have not heard from Jeep yet so we will have to wait and see.