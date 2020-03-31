Jeep Wrangler Unlimited High Altitude Gets Long List Of Equipment

Jeep is constantly trying to take their Wrangler one step further with the latest being the new Unlimited High Altitude Package that Jeep showed off at the Chicago Motor Show. Here is what it will be offering.

The vehicle will come with a few features that are already found on the Sahara Altitude like the body-colored hardtop, fender flares but on top of that, it will also be getting a body-colored front and rear bumpers, body-colored door handles, side mirrors and more.

On top of that, it will also be fitted with LED lighting, side steps, and a matte black Trail Rated badge. It will also be fitted with a set of 20inch gloss black wheels.

On the inside, the vehicle will come fitted with Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel along with a leather-wrapped instrument panel and an 8.4inch Uconnect with Premium Audio.

Of course, to get this package, customers will have to pay an additional High Altitude Package at $9105.