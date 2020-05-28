Kia Looking To Give Bus A Rival

With everything that is happening right now, public transportation has been taking a huge hit as people are asked to avoid crowded areas and because of this, people are looking at a possible alternatives with Kia possibly offering one in the future.

According to Kia, public transportation might switch to private transportation. While that was already on the rise before the pandemic, the demand increased, even more, when the virus started to spread.

It was explained that these private vehicles would be aimed at urban users in the cities and will be made to provide short trips. Of course, for it to replace public transport, the vehicle will have to be affordable so that people think it is a better alternative than the bus.

There is not a whole lot of details on what Kia is looking to offer in their new EV model but it is interesting to know that this is something Kia is considering for the future. What do you think?