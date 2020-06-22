Kia Sedona Design Revealed

Kia showed off the new design for their Kia Carnival also known as Sedona here in the US. Here are some of the details that we can pick up from the sketches.

From what we can see, the vehicle will be getting a taller and flatter hood with a larger grille and a chrome frame. The vehicle will also be fitted with thin horizontal lights accented by LED elements.

While the overall proportions will stay the same, it does look like it has as floating roof now thanks to the black-out pillar design. The back design is still a mystery at this point but we should be learning more about those soon.

No word on what engine we will be seeing under the hood but the current model is powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine. The new Kia Carnival is expected to arrive this summer in South Korea when there was no mention of when the updated Sedona will be coming to the US.