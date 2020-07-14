Kia Sedona New Interior Highlighted

The Kia Sedona Minivan already has a lot to offer on the outside but the interior will not be overshadowed by the exterior design either as new images of the interior were released online this week.

Kia is calling the new interior design the Spatial Talents which is referred to as the way the designer made the most out of the interior. The main focus is the new instrument panel that consists of a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster along with a 12.3 infotainment screen.

On top of that, the vehicle will also be getting better materials on the inside along with a few more tech. The second-row passengers will now get a new USB outlet on the front seatbacks.

The Kia Sedona comes powered with a 3.3-liter V6 engine that will be offering about 276hp and 248lb ft of torque but the next-gen model should be coming in with the same engine option as the Sorento which includes the 2.5 liters turbocharged four-cylinder engine and the 1.6 liters turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid engine.