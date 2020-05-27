Kia Stinger To Get EV Version As Well

Despite the fact that there are rumors about the Kia Stinger not going to make it for long, new reports are now suggesting that there is actually going to be an EV model coming our way.

According to Top Gear, Karim Habib, the head of Kia design said that the four-door fastback model will be getting a mid-cycle refresh but that the concept of a Kia Stinger might have to evolve around EV as the demand continues to change.

Of course, this does not confirm that the Kia Stinger will be getting an EV option but with Kia’s new commitment to offer more EVs models in the future, we won’t be surprised if this will be one of it.

The Kia Stinger has confirmed that they will be offering 11 new electric vehicles by 2025 and that these models will be riding on a new EV platform that they are working on with Hyundai.