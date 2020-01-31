Kia Tech Nabs Autoblog Award

The winners for the Autoblog 2020 awards have been announced that Kia managed to nab the Autoblog 2020 Technology of the Year award for their blind spot system as the 2020 Kia Telluride was said to have the best combination of blind-spot monitoring and active blind-spot crash avoidance.

The system was given 204 points beating another similar tech like the Mercedes E-Active Body Control, Subaru DriverFocus and more.

The system will warn the driver with a warning light in the side mirror. With the head-up display, the vehicle will show a second warning light beamed on the windshield telling the driver that there is a car in their blind spot without them having to turn and look.

If the driver chooses to activate their turn signal while the car detects that there is something in your blind spot, the steering wheel will vibrate to get the attention of the driver while a chime will be activated.

There is also the Blind Spot View Monitor that will show the driver a live camera feed of the blind spot that it detects when the turn signal is activated.