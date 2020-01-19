Kia Telluride Going Down The Luxury Path

The Kia Telluride might have had a lot to offer now but the new trim could allow it to compete with another luxury competitor as a new report suggest that a new top of the range trim will be offered soon.

According to AutoSpies, the Kia Telluride will be getting a new flagship trim that will come with a two-tone exterior paint job along with exterior interior colors. Kia will also be offered an off-road package with the trim.

No word on whether the new trim will come with any engine upgrade or not but if not, it will most likely be keeping the 3.8-liter V6 engine that will be offering about 291hp and 262lb ft of torque. The current engine is also mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Of course, we have not heard from Kia yet so there is no way to know if this news is real or not but what do you think of the Kia Telluride possibly getting a luxury trim option in the near future?