Kia Telluride SUV: Automaker Looking To Meet Demand

The interest of the new Kia Telluride continues to be strong and it was now reported that Kia will increase the production of the SUV in anticipation of the demand for the new model.

According to Motor Graph, Kia announces the decision at a conference call this week. This comes after it was revealed that the Kia Telluride along with the Hyundai Palisade will both be getting a slightly higher price tag this time around with a $33,060 price tag.

The vehicle also nabbed the 2020 North American Utility of the Year award which helped it gain even more popularity. There were also speculations that Kia might be working on a range-topping trim level that will come with new interior colors, off-road packages and more.

While Kia seems to predict a bright future for their Telluride, Hyundai has not made any decision on what their future production plans for the Telluride will be like.