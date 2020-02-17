Kia Turns To Rimac To Make Imagine A Reality

We got to see Kia’s new Imagine concept at the Geneva Auto Show last year and it looks like the concept might actually become a production model eventually.

New reports suggest that Kia will be working with Rimac, the company that Kia and Hyundai both invested in, to work on the Imagine concept. According to Kia, the vehicle will come in as a super high-performance vehicle but that is all they are saying right now.

As amazing as the concept is, we figured that the concept will probably be timed down a little but we still believe that it would look great based on some fo the design that Kia has been coming out with.

This model will probably ride on the new Kia and Hyundai architecture that should be compatible with an 800-volt electrical system that will allow customers to charge it up from 20% to 80% in just 20 minutes.

The production version of the Imagine concept is set to arrive in 2021 as a 2022 model.