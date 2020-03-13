Land Rover Defender Baby Brother Actually Happening?

There have long been rumors about Land Rover working on a baby Land Rover Defender model and while they have not confirmed anything yet, a new report seems to suggest that it will be happening after all.

According to Which Car, Land Rover has already started designing the platform that they will be using on the small model. It was added that the new platform will be a aluminum-intensive platform that they plan to use for smaller models.

Of course, at this point, Land Rover has no confirmed anything yet so it is hard to determine if any of this is true or not but it was rumored that the smaller Land Rover Defender will be arriving in showrooms in the first half of 2020.

