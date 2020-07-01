Land Rover Defender Hard Top Detailed

Some people might have thought that with the Defender now moving upwards, in the market, it will no longer be an option for the commercial users but Land Rover wants to prove them wrong with the Hard Top variant.

According to Land Rover, the Defender Hard Top will come ruling on the same aluminum-intensive unibody platform that the Defender is riding on. While we do not know that will be powering it yet, we do know that the vehicle will probably not be getting the V8 engine but maybe a turbodiesel engine.

The Hard Top model will be fitted with steel wheels. There is not a whole lot of details on what the interior will offer. The Land Rover Defender Hard Top will be going on sale at the end of this year with a starting price of £35,500. As for whether it will be sold in the US or not, we will just have to wait and see.