Land Rover Defender With V8 Engine Spotted Out In The Open

Most people would just assume that the Land Rover Defender that was spotted on the road was just another ordinary 2020 Land Rover Defender but it actually had secret hiding under the hood.

The spy photographer that took the image ran the plates of the vehicle and found out that the vehicle is actually registered with a 5.0-liter V8 engine. One of the telling features on the outside is the dual exhaust outlets with a quartet of tips in the back.

Fitting the Land Rover Defender with a V8 engine should not be too difficult since it is already sharing a lot of its features with the Range Rover.

As for when we will get to see it, we will have to wait and see. Initial rumors suggest that we will see it in a year but with everything that is going on right now, we won’t be surprised if things were pushed back.