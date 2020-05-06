Land Rover V8 Defender Spied Getting Tested

The Land Rover Defender will be getting a range-topping V8 model soon and the vehicle was spotted getting tested out in the open.

There have long been talks that Land Rover is working on a V8 version of their Defender since it was suggested that the V8 would be able to fit under the banner. The new spy shots were taken at Land Rover’s research and development facility in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

From the front, it does not look like they did many changes here but in the back, it was clear that the vehicle was fitted with a quad exhaust system. While there seems to be an indication that the project is happening, JLR have not confirmed anything yet.

The registration date for the vehicle indicated that it was fitted with a 4999cc petrol engine hinted that it will be getting the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. For now, there is not a whole lot of details right now but we will have to wait and see.