Lexus GS Model Going Out With A Bang

Lexus showed off its 2020 Lexus GS 350 F Sport Black Line Special Edition model last week. As amazing as it is, it looks like that will be the last Lexus GS model we will be seeing, and it was reported that Lexus is looking to kill off the GS model.

It was announced in Japan that they will be discontinuing the GS lineup which will including the GS F performance sedan. The production is expected to end in August.

Lexus explained that they are constantly evaluating their models and with interest in sedan models declining with the GS representing a very small amount of sales last year they have decided that this would be time to take it out from their lineup.

There will only be 200 units of the newly announced Black Line Special Edition. Details like the price is still a mystery but it will be arriving this summer.