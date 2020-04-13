Lexus LC Coupe Gets More Even With Weight Loss

The 2020 Lexus LC Coupe will be coming in with a few upgrades. Most notable will be the weight loss as Lexus reported that they have managed to shave about 10kg off the Lexus LC Coupe but on top of that, the vehicle will also be coming in with some new features and tech.

One of the reasons why they manage to reduce the weight of the vehicle was because they fitted the updated model with a revamped suspension system that had aluminum lower arms and hollow anti-roll bars.

Other upgrades including updated electric front shock absorbers. The vehicle will also come with the new Active Cornering Assist feature now long with a refigured 10-speed automatic transmission

The engine will remain the same for the updated model. On the outside, it will now come with two more color options, the Cadmium Orange and Nori Green Pearl. Deliveries in the UK is set to start in July.