Lexus LS To Come With V8 Hybrid?

With sales slumping for many of the automakers, they are trying to look for ways to boost the sales of their models. For Lexus, it looks like they are planning something for the near future.

According to Lexus Enthusiast, Lexus might be bringing back the LS 600h moniker that will come with a V8 hybrid powertrain. This model was offered back in 2006 but was removed in 2016.

The Hybrid model will be powered by a 5.0 liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that will be paired with an electric motor that should be offering about 439hp and 385lb ft of torque.

One other surprise that Lexus might have for us is the four-cylinder engine for the LS model which might be offered to fill in the gap left by the Lexus GS. This model would be competing with other BMW and Mercedes models with a four-cylinder engine in the US.