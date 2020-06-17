Limited Range Rover Announced To Celebrate 50th Birthday

Range Rover will be turning 50 this year and Land Rover is celebrating that with the release of a limited-edition model called Fifty. Here is what we know about the upcoming model.

The vehicle will come with a few special trim pieces and will be offered with three color option and it will come powered by a V8 engine. The Autobiography trim will come with a Auric Atlas exterior that will be fitted with a set of 22inch alloy wheel design. To make sure it is recognized, it will be fitted with the rectangular Fifty emblem on the fenders, headrest, and penned by Gerry McGovern.

The standard color option will include Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba and Santorini Black. SVO also brought back Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold, and Davos White which was taken from the original Range Rover. Those will also be available in a very limited number.

Fifty will be powered by a 5.0-liter V8 supercharged engine that will be offering about 518hp and 461lb ft of torque that will allow it to go from 0-60mph in 5.1 seconds.