Lotus Evija: Configuration Can Be Done At Home?

Lotus is looking to improve the buying experience for those looking to get their 200hp Lotus Evija model by allowing them to configure that vehicle from the comfort of their couch.

The Evija will come with a few customizable options and Lotus has now created a digital configurator that will help their customers design their dream vehicle. While online configurator is nothing new, Lotus pointed out that this will be more life-like compared to what we have seen so far using powerful graphics processor and software similar to those used in gaming to show realistic images of how the vehicle will look like with each option added.

Customers will be able to see their vehicle from every angle and how the colors will look from certain angles. There is also the 360-degree fly-through film which looks like the vehicle was shot with a drone.

After they are done playing around, they can save the configuration and send it to Lotus’s headquarters where the vehicle will be built. There will only be 130 units of the Lotus Evija which will be launching at the end of 2020.