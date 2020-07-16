Maserati First Hybrid Model Bares Its Grille

The Maserati Ghibli will be coming in as the first production-bound hybrid-powered vehicle the automaker will be offering and to hype up the fans before the official debut, they have released a new teaser video on their Facebook page.

The 10 seconds long video does not show much other then the front end of the Ghibli model. From what we can see, the hybrid version will not look too different from the standard gasoline model which is only to be expected.

It was speculated that the vehicle could be coming in with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that will allow the vehicle to run on electric for a short distance. The Ghibli is set to be unveiled this week online on the 16th of July.

Maserati is also working on a few more electrified models with their first electric vehicle also in the pipeline.