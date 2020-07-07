Mazda 3 With Turbo Confirmed In Mexico

There were already some talks and speculations about the Mazda 3 coming with a turbocharged engine here in the US but it looks like it will be Mexico that will be confirming the news first.

The vehicle made its debut at the Mazda Mexico’s YouTube account revealing some additional details about the upcoming model. According to the video, the vehicle will come with a SKYACTIV-G Turbo 2.5 liter engine that will be offering about 227hp and 310lb ft of torque. This is the same engine that the Mazda CX-5 was also offered with.

The engine will come mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. At this point, we do not know if the US will be getting the same option. Of course, despite the turbo engine, this is far from being a Mazdaspeed 3 model.

Features like the 12 speaker Bose sound system, 18inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, and electric sunroof will all be offered as standard this time around.