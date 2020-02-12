Mazda 6 Diesel Engine Finally Arriving?

Mazda has been talking about bring their diesel engines to the US for the longest time and they finally did that with the Mazda CX-5. Since then, fans have been waiting patiently for Mazda to offer it on the Mazda 6.

Although no announcement has been made yet, it looks like the Mazda 6 Diesel could be arriving soon as the CARB certification posted on the 21st of January showed that the Mazda 6 could be coming with the 2.2-liter turbocharged engine that will be mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

If this is the same engine as the CX-5, it will come offering about 168hp and 290lb ft of torque. As exciting as this is, the document does not actually give us a reveal date or arrival date.

It is speculated that when the Mazda 6 Diesel model arrives, it will be sold for $40,000.