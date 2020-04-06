Mazda Announces Eight Limited-Edition Models To Celebrate Birthday

Mazda will be 100 years old this year and to celebrate that, the automaker will be releasing eight limited-edition models in Japan with some of them coming to the US soon.

The retro-inspired limited-edition model will include models from the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, CX-8, Mazda 2, Mazda 3 and Mazda 6 along with a few version of the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

All models will come with the white exterior with a burgundy interior with the Miata and Mazda CX-30 getting a red roof as well. All models will also get the 100th Anniversary logo on a few places including the wheels and front headrest.

All the changes will be on the design while the performance will remain the game. The 100th Anniversary models will be available in March 2021. According to Mazda, it will be available in other markets like England as well but they did not announce when those will be coming.