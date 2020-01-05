Mazda CX-3 Crossover Not Available In UK?

Those looking to place an order for the Mazda CX-3 in the UK will not be able to do that for now as the option was removed from their official website in the UK.

According to the reports, the vehicle was removed before 2019 end. Autocar added that a spokesperson from Mazda revealed that this is just something temporary and not forever which means it will come back but we do not know when yet.

Some people think that Mazda might be working on an updated model and that would explain why the vehicle was removed for the time being and that it would come back with more features and upgraded powertrain.

Mazda did make some drastic change here in the US with the Mazda CX-3 now being offered with only one trim option, the Sport trim with many more features and tech to offer.