Mazda GR.3 RX-Vision GT3 Concept Arriving In The Gaming World In Two Months

Mazda has made it clear that they are working on being more active in the gaming world by officially becoming a video game partner this year and that was followed by the teaser of one of the models that we will be seeing in the game.

Called the RX-Vision GT3 Concept that is based on the RX-Vision Concept and now the official final model is already on their side and is officially called the Gr.3 Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept.

The latest image of the vehicle was a much toned-down version of the teaser sketch that we saw last year but since this is for the game, they will be retaining some interesting design like the huge front splitter.

The coupe will be offering about 562hp. Fans will be able to take control of the vehicle starting on the 25th of May as part of the online update for Gran Turismo.