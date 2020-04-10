Mazda MX-30 Rotary Range-Extender Possible?

There have been a lot of talks about Mazda looking to use their rotary engine as some kind of range-extender for future model and new rumors are now saying that the Mazda MX-30 could be coming with that.

The Mazda MX-30 that Mazda showed off in Tokyo last year was fitted with an e-SkyActive powertrain that was powered by a 35.5kWh battery pack that will be offering about 141hp and 195lb ft of torque. The vehicle will have a range of about 130miles.

Some people are saying that the MX-30 would be a great candidate for the range extender. In a press by Mazda, it was suggested that the range extender system could make it to the MX-30.

As exciting as that sounds, some people think that we might not see it in the US although we can see how it would be more appealing since it would have more range to offer.