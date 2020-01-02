Mazda MX-30 Small Battery Pack Explained

Mazda is also looking to start offering EVs of their own with the first one bring the Mazda MX-30 but some fans were upset when Mazda finally revealed the battery size of the vehicle.

According to Mazda, the MX-30 will come fitted with a 35.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack which is not the biggest out there compared to its other rivals.

Mazda later explained that the size of the battery is “responsible” as they wanted to make sure they considered all environmental footprint factors including how much energy is needed to build the back and how much electricity is needed charge it up to full.

They added that having a smaller pack is equal to the total CO2 emission of a turbodielse-powered Mazda3 while having a 95-kilowatt hour battery would bring the emission up even more.

The Mazda MX-30 deliveries are set to arrive in 2021.