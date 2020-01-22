Mazda Skyactive-X Might Not Come To The US

For many, the new Skyactive-X engine that Mazda has to offer is one of its biggest attraction but it looks like we might not see it being offered here in the US.

The engine is currently being offered in Japan and Europe and based on the latest report by Automotive News, Mazda is still considering if they should be offering the engine in the US as they have concerns about the engine not being powerful enough.

The current 2.0-liter Skyactive-X engine offers about 178hp and 186lb ft of torque which is lower than what the current 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G engine is offering at 186hp and 186lb ft of torque.

Of course, the new engine would make the Mazda models much more fuel-efficient but it will also push the price of the Mazda vehicle up and at the end of the day, Mazda is not sure if their fans here in the US would want to pay more for something that is more fuel-efficient but also has less output.