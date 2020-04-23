Mercedes-AMG E63 Going Light On The Tracks

We are not too far off from the unveiling of the Mercedes-AMG E63 and the vehicle was spotted getting tested on the tracks with some very light camo on.

Mercedes did bother covering up the nose in the front highlighting the fact that most of the exterior change will happen there along with the new set of headlights.

While the update will not be that major on the outside, more changes are expected to happen on the inside including the updated 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 engine that could feature the “EQ Boost” 48V mild-hybrid system although we don’t expect to see a major horsepower upgrade. We should also see the vehicle come with the last tech from Mercedes like the new MBUX infotainment system.

The Mercedes-AMG E62 should be the last of the E-Class for this generation which was introduced back in 2016.