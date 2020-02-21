Mercedes-Benz EQA & EQB With Barely Any Camo Spotted

It looks like Mercedes-Benz is not going to be shy about the Mercedes-Benz EQA and EQB model as the vehicles was spotted getting tested in the snow with barely any camo on.

The vehicles will come riding on the GLA and GLB platform and to make sure they are separated from the gasoline models, these will also be given some exterior upgrade.

Mercedes have already been teasing the EQA model like showing off the operating prototypes driving in Europes in a video with some of the specs already revealed like the 60kWh battery pack that will be offering about 268hp. It was also added that it will have a dual-motor EV model.

EQB is more of a mystery as Mercedes have not revealed much yet but we should be hearing about them soon with the EQA set to make its debut this year.