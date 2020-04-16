Mercedes-Benz EQE EV Spotted Out In The Cold

Mercedes have not been shy about the fact that they are working on a new high-end EV luxury sedan model called the EQS model but another model that has gotten a little less attention was the EQE model which was spotted getting tested out in the cold this week.

The vehicle was spotted in Sweden and was tested along a few other S-Class mules showing how small the EQE will be compared to the EQS model. It also has a shorter side window and a roofline and drops back down a lot more.

The video also showed off the four-wheel steering that it was fitted with, something that the EQC will not be offered with. As for its engine, there were speculations that it might be fitted with a dual-motor powertrain that could be offering about 402hp and 561lb ft of torque. There is also a chance that there will be some higher output options.

More details should be coming our way soon.