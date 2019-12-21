Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Production Has Now Begun

Things are getting exciting for Mercedes as they kick start the production for their first battery-electric van at their Dusseldorf, Germany plant.

The eSprinter production has begun after Mercedes retooled the plant for a few years with an investment of about $367 million. With the upgrade, the plant will be able to manufacture gas, diesel, and electric vehicles with 2400 employees now trained to work on electric tech.

The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter will be coming in with a 114hp engine that will be offering about 221lb ft of torque. The battery will be fitted on the floor and customers will have two battery options to choose from. The vehicle is estimated to have about 104miles to offer or 71miles of range depending on which battery option you opt for.

The eSprinter will also have fast-charging integrated which is capable of charging the vehicle up to 80% in 30 minutes.