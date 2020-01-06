Mercedes-Benz Models Could Lose They Roof Mid-Drive

Mercedes will be issuing a recall after it was reported that the sunroof on some of their models might actually fly off without warning putting the other road users in danger.

According to the report, the recall will affect about 750,000 units of vehicles. Models that will be affected by the recall will include the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and CLS-Class made from 2001 to 2011. These vehicles were offered the sunroof as an optional feature.

It was explained that the bonding material used on the sunroof could deteriorate over time causing the sunroof to detach itself from the car.

Those affected by the recall will be contacted by Mercedes by the 14th of February next month where they will be instructed to go in and get their sunroof inspected and replace is needed for free.