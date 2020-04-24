Mini Cooper SE Wheel Name No Longer Called Corona Spoke

One of the features that will make the upcoming Mini Cooper SE stand out is the unique wheel design but it looks like Mini will have no choice but to change the name now.

When Mini first revealed the 17inch wheel, they revealed that the wheels are called the Corona Spoke but with everything that has been going on right now, Mini has now revealed that the wheels will be called Power Spoke now. We can certainly understand why they wanted a new name for those wheels.

Of course, the name alone will not change the change that the vehicle will come with some unique looking exterior design along with some interesting updates on the inside.

While we do like what Mini is offering, we are a little disappointed that the vehicle’s range will be limited. It was estimated that the vehicle would only be able to offer about 110miles of range when it does arrive.