Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Updated Design Would Please Fans

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is pretty new but it looks like the automaker is already preparing for an update as the prototype was spotted with an updated exterior design.

Based on what we can see, the upcoming Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will be fitted with an updated nose along with an updated rear hatchback. In the back, the controversial hatch with slanted main windows and a smaller upright window will no longer be there making it look less awkward.

The taillights have also been redesign to match the new rear. In the front, the headlights are now thinner while the grille looks to be more squared off in the ower section.

The updated Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is rumored to be revealed as a 2021 model that would most likely be powered by the same engine options and transmission.