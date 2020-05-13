Mitsubishi Outlander On The Outside, Nissan On The Inside

The upcoming Mitsubishi Outlander could be coming in with a Nissan engine as Automotive News reported that the swap would be one of the first after the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

Fitting it onto the Outlander would be easier with Mitsubishi looking to give up on the GS platform and will now ride on the new CMF platform which is also what the Rogue and Qashqai were fitted with.

According to the report, Nissan is considering two hybrid engines for the Qashqai like the hybrid power system or the PHEV option. Sharing an engine will be part of the automaker’s plan to lower costs.

So far, there is not a whole lot of information right now but it is believed that the automakers would start revealing more information about their new midterm business plan this month.