Much Needed New Nissan Frontier Nismo Leaked?

Although it was nice to see the Nissan Frontier come with a new engine, the engine was far from being the only issue with the Frontier. The lack of updates makes the Frontier look and feel outdated but Nissan seems to be aware of that and is working on an updated model that will be coming in 2021.

A new video by the Pickup Truck Plus SUV Talk showed an image of the Nissan Frontier Nismo that was said to have been shown to the dealers by the automaker.

From what we can see, the vehicle will be sporting a boxy exterior design with flared fenders and the NISMO lettering on the grilled. There seems to also be an inlet between the fender flare and the front fascia.

According to the report, the photo was taken during a slideshow presentation “last March” although we do not know it is in 2020 or 2019 and before that.