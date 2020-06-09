Need For Speed: Platform No Longer An Obstacle

The next Need For Speed game will be coming from Criterion Games, the people behind the Burnout series. They also had some Need for Speed experience including rebooting Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit, Need For Speed: Most Wanted and more.

Right now, we have some additional information about the Need For Speed: Heat this week. It was announced that a new feature which fans will welcome will be coming soon. The new cross-platform multiplayer features will be added to the game which means players from Xbox One, PS4, and PC will also get to play together.

The update will be arriving tomorrow and players will have a choice to play with players from other platform or only the same platform

More details about the upcoming Need For Speed game will be revealed at EA Play Live which will be streaming on the 18th of June.