New Nissan Qashqai / Rogue Sport In The Works

The Nissan Qashqai or Rogue Sport as we know it by has been doing pretty well in the US and Nissan is also hoping that they would have the same kind of success when it arrives in Europe but before that happens, they will be giving the Qashqai a much-needed update first.

On the outside, the Nissan Qashqai will be coming with an updated design that seems to have been inspired by the Nissan Juke with the interior also picking up some of the design elements from the Juke.

There were also talks about Nissan possibly looking to remove the diesel option from their lineup and offer two other electric options besides the mild-hybrid ICE option.

As for when this updated model will be coming our way, we will have to wait and see because the Rogue Sport was only given an update last year.