New Tesla Cybertruck Details Drop Thanks To Musk

We know that if you want to learn more about the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck, all you need to do is ask Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO. Well, he did just that this week as he reveals a little more information about the Cyberptruck.

This was after somebody on Twitter asked Musk for a little more detail. According to Elon Musk, they are currently working on increasing the dynamic air suspension travel for the Cybertrucj so that is can perform better off-road.

He also references the Baja 1000 off-road event which is held in Mexico each fall. He also added that the system will not be something that we have seen already and that it will be “all-new”. Somebody later asked what will be the biggest change to the truck from the prototype we have seen six months ago and to that, he replied that it will be smaller by 3% now along with a more level center line and a lower windowsill.

We are all for the reduced height as it will reduce the weight of the vehicle and also give it a slightly more sporty appearance.