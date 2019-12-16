Next-Gen Audi AR Digital Display Teased!

Audi have been playing around with offering more new tech and features in their vehicles and it looks like they might now be working on something interesting for their display.

Recent Audi models have already been arriving with fewer buttons and dials and it was now reported that the next-gen MMI will now come with augmented reality heads-up display.

Although he did not reveal more, it was suggested that this will also change the digital gauge cluster where it will be showing much less information now.

It was also hinted that the change could come as Audi focuses on electric vehicles for the future. With the E-Tron GT coming next year, some people are speculating that we might see this new display then but we will have to wait and see.