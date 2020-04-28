Next-Gen BMW 2 Series Not Hiding Anything

BMW might not be ready to show off their next-gen BMW 2 Series yet but the new spy images might have given us everything we need to know about the design of the BMW 2 Series.

The images were posted by Wilco Blok showing us a silver coupe model that looks to be in an elevator of a testing facility. The images showed the bigger headlights and wider kidney grille in the front along with the updated air dams.

In the back, the vehicle will be ditching its L-shaped lights while the rear diffuser becomes more prominent now. The rest of the vehicle was still hidden under the sheet so we will have to wait to learn more about those.

We are expected the vehicle to come fitted with a four-cylinder engine and a straight-six engine and will be making its debut in a few month’s time and be released as a 2022 model.