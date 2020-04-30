Next-Gen BMW 4 Series Debut Very Near Now

The next-gen BMW 4 Series is entering its final stages of development and BMW has now started showing off images of the vehicle in full camo suggesting that the debut might be close.

The new BMW 4 Series will come in with a lower and more aerodynamic design. According to BMW, these changes will help improve the handling of the vehicle significantly making it sharper to drive and more agile.

As for the design, we will have to wait until BMW peel of the camo to know what is going on underneath. Powering the entry-level 430i model will be a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine will be offering about 255hp and 295lb ft of torque. The M440i Drive, on the other hand, will be fitted with the 3.0-liter straight-six engine that will be offering 374hp with the child of a mild hybrid system.

With where it is now, we should be seeing the BMW 4 Series in a few months time.