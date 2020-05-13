Next-Gen Hyundai Tuscon Peeking Under The Covers

Spies have spotted the next-gen Hyundai Tuscon getting tested out in the open a few times now with the latest image showed the vehicle riding around with its production lights on.

From what we can see, the DRL fitted on the Tuscon were split up with some black camouflage tape. The LED design consist of a few vertical bars with the combination looks like it could just be the headlights but the actual headlights are actually sitting below.

The spy shots also showed what the rear light will look like with some LEDs shining through the camo. The next-gen model will also be getting the separate turn indicator design.

Most of the other details are still a mystery right now but hopefully, we will get to learn more about it soon.