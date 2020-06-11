Next-Gen Nissan Rogue Sport Spotted Out In The Open

Nissan has not been shy on the fact that they are working on the Nissan Rogue Sport model but it is still nice to see the vehicle getting tested out in the open.

Some of you might know the Nissan Rogue Sport as the Nissan Qashqai that will come in to sit on top of the Kicks and below the Rogue. The images might not be the clearest since it was taken from behind the trees but we could still make out the V-shaped grille along with some angular DRLs.

The C-Pillars were also covered up leading some people to speculate that the vehicle could be coming in with a floating roof design. While we know that vehicle will be coming our way soon, there have been no indication on when exactly the vehicle will be coming.

The current model is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that offers 141hp but we will have to wait and see if the same engine would make its way over to the next-gen model or not.