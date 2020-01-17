Next-Gen Nissan Z Looking At Past Design For Inspiration

There were already talks that Nissan could be working on the next-gen legendary Z model and while we have not seen anything yet, it was reported that the vehicle could get a very familiar-looking design when it does arrive.

It was reported that the next-gen model could be coming in with a heritage-inspired design. The all-new design is said to feature a 240Z front end with the square month and round headlights along with a 300XZ rear.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a modern infotainment system along with a new interior to match what the Altima and Sentra are offering right now.

Under the hood is said to be the 3.0 liter twin-turbo V6 engine that we saw on the Infiniti Q50. The engine will come mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

No word on when we will actually be seeing it but it could still be a year or two away.