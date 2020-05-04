Next-Gen Peugeot 308 To Get Sportier Version?

Those that liked what the Peugeot 308 has to offer but wished it had more power will be happy to learn that the vehicle could be getter hotter when the next-gen model arrives.

The next-gen model is set to arrive in two years’ time will come riding on the EMP2 platform that will allow the vehicle to get some electrification for the first time.

With that, the Peugeot 308 will most likely be fitted with a plug-in hybrid tech that will consist of a 1.6-liter petrol engine with an electric motor although there were some rumors about a second plug-in hybrid model offered with more power. To make this happen, the vehicle will need to be fitted with an additional electric motor that would turn the vehicle into a 300vhp plus model that can compete with models like the Volkswagen Golf R.

If that does happen, the hot hatch would most likely come under the new Peugeot Sport Engineered sub-brand. Would you like to see that happen?