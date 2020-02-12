Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf R Not Hiding Anything

The Volkswagen Golf R was spotted getting tested out in the open with barely any covers on giving us all a good look at what the vehicle will be offering.

What makes it clear it is the Golf R model is the four exhaust outlets in the back since it would not make sense for any other prototype to get fitted with one. We can also see the signature blue brake calipers and what looks like a rooster tailing in the back.

There is not a whole lot of details right now but we are expecting to see the usual all-wheel-drive system and the turbocharged 4 cylinder engine. The new 2.0-liter engine can offer up to 300hp.

The Golf R will be heading to Europe first before it makes its way to the US and we are expecting to see it at the Geneva Motor Show happening next month.