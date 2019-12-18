NHTSA Looking Into More GM Vehicles

More GM models will be inspected by NHTSA as the agency announced that they will be upgrading their investigation into 1.7 million General Motors vehicles for windshield wiper failures.

An investigation was launch last year to see of GM needs to recall more vehicles over a reported wiper issue. The investigation will look into Equinox and Terrain models from 2010-2012 and 2014-2016.

If they do find the need for it, GM will need to issue a recall to get those problems fixed for their customers.

The issue was with the wiper failure which was said to have been resulted from water and debris getting into the assembly ball joints of the wiper causing excessive wear and detachment of the ball joint. The fix will be to install a new windshield wiper motor and transmission assembly and also to relocate the drain hole.