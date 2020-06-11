Nikola Badger EV Pickup One Step Ahead Of Ford

Nikola surprise everybody when they announce that they are working on an electric pickup of their own called the Badger and now, it was suggested that the automaker will open up their order books soon.

It was announced on Twitter that the Nikola Badger order books will be opened up on the 29th of June. Details like the amount needed to place the order where not announce but they did say that those that pre-order will get a Nikola World 2020 tickets. The event was supposed to happen in September but we do not know if they will be keeping the date with everything that is going on right now.

The battery only model will come in with a 160kWh pack that will be offering a 300mile range and 455hp to offer. Customers can also upgrade their pure battery model to FCEV later on.

Nikola still does not have a factory yet with the Arizona plant beginning construction this year which means it will only have full capacity in 2028.